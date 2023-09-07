Ashneer Grover Should Have Known Better Than To Mess With Farah Khan. See LOL Post

Ashneer Grover and Farah Khan in a still from video. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan's vacation spree continues in Azerbaijan. Of course, we have a new rib-tickling video waiting for your attention. This time, Farah Khan's partner in crime was Ashneer Grover. Farah Khan bumped into the BharatPe CEO co-founder and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover in Baku. The unplanned meet-up called for something fun, and Farah Khan didn't disappoint us. The video opens with the choreographer saying, “So I am in Baku and it's beautiful. Oh my god, Ashneer Grover.” To this, Ashneer replies, “What a pleasant surprise. Of all the places I never thought of, main yaha milunga aapse. (I would meet you here.) Photo toh banti hai. (This demands a photo).” Farah Khan takes a minute for some touch-up, following which Ashneer Grover adds, “Aap mere phone se le lo (You should take it from my phone). The moment Farah takes his phone Ashneer Grover walks up to his wife and strikes a pose for cameraman Farah. Isn't it funny? Wait, there is more. She quickly takes a few pics and starts running in the opposite direction. We can see Ashneer Grover asking her to return the phone.

In the caption, Farah Khan wrote, “Who would have thought this reel would ever happen? And that too in Baku. Ashneer Grover, you are a natural and now your phone is with me.” Fans absolutely loved Farah Khan and Ashneer Grover's banter. One of them wrote, “Trust Farah [Khan] to add that extra zing to any situation.” Another person said, “Jab tak hai [Ashneer] Grover, it's not game over.” “You are too funny…please make a comedy movie,” read a comment. A user commented: “Farah Khan is too funny! Have you now confiscated his phone? lol.”

Check out the full video here:

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Farah Khan confessed that she is a "big fan" of Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank India. She wrote, "Big fan of Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank India. Didn't know he is a natural at [Instagram] Reels too." Madhuri Jain Grover also shared some pictures from her Baku album with Ashneer Grover and Farah Khan. “What serendipity! Lovely meeting the bindaas and ever-charismatic Farah Khan in Baku (Azerbaijan). What a memorable dinner and fun time making the reel. Tops off a great trip to this amazing city,” read her caption.

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan wrote, “Lovely meeting you both..and swapping stories.”

Before Baku, Farah Khan gave us a glimpse of her “desigiri” in London and it was oh-so-relatable. The video showcases Farah Khan walking into a luxury hotel with a budget of “40 pounds.” However, the manager's hilarious reply with a poker face steals the show. He says, “40 pounds…I can show you the door.” “Desigiri! Sabko aati nahi.. meri jaati nahi! #Londondiaries. Thank you to Williams the concierge for sm [his] exceptional acting,” Farah Khan captioned the post.

Now, watch this video where Farah Khan made a bizarre request to a cab driver in London.

Farah Khan is known for directing films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Happy New Year.