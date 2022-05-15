Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Sidharth Malhotra As He Comments On Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani's Live Session

Sidharth Malhotra with Kiara Advani. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to be dating for a long time now, lately were in the news over their alleged breakup. However, the duo put the breakup rumours to the rest by attending Salman Khan's Eid party together. The duo have neither denied nor acknowledged the dating rumours, but keep on giving their fans major couple goals. Recently, Kiara held a live session on her Instagram to promote a new song from her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Katrik Aaryan. Her live session was not only being seen by her fans, but also by Sidharth. And in no time, her fans noticed his presence when he dropped a comment, cheering the actress.

Cheering his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Come on." One Twitter user shared a screengrab of his comment from the live session and wrote, "Sid being boyrfriend goals and I'm all in for it. Manifesting #SidKiara ki shaadi," followed with a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Sid being boyfriend goals and I'm all in for it. Manifesting #SidKiara ki shaadi😭🥺❤ https://t.co/D4IbK2r796 — Ananyea||Aşk var (@Ananyeahhhh) May 14, 2022

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's on-screen chemistry in the film, Shershaah was loved by the audience. In the movie, Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, while Kiara played the role of Dimple, his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has several films in his kitty- Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, RC15 with Ram Charan and her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.