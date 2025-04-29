<i>Family Man 3</i> Actor Rohit Basfore Found Dead Near Guwahati Waterfall, Manoj Bajpayee Condoles

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rohit Basore, actor from The Family Man, was found dead in Guwahati. He reportedly drowned near Garbhanga Waterfalls during a picnic. Police are awaiting a post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.

Rohit Basore, who acted in the third instalment of Manoj Bajpayee's hit show Family Man, was found dead near the Garbhanga Waterfalls in Guwahati on Sunday (April 27) afternoon, confirmed Police. The actor, reportedly, died by drowning while the Police are awaiting the post-mortem report. However, the family of the actor suspected a foul play.

As per police sources, Rohit went for a picnic with nine of his colleagues when he reportedly fell into the waterfall. Rani Police Outpost officials said the incident took place around 2 pm.

As per a report by Guwahati Plus, the Police said, "We received the report around 4 PM and reached the spot by 4.30 pm. The SDRF team later recovered the body around 6.30 pm."

As per initial investigation, Rohit "accidentally fell into the waterfall". As per the report, police said no foul play was suspected so far. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Manoj Bajpayee shared a condolence message for the actor. He wrote, "May God bless your soul with peace Rohit Basfore!! Gone too soon! Our condolences to the family!!"

A few weeks ago, Rohit shared pictures from the set of Family Man 3 and wrote, "On the sets of Family Man 3. It was a great experience and I always loved to learn new things."

He also shared pictures with actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Dalip Tahil.

The Family Man series has been created by Raj & DK for Amazon Prime Video and features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari. The season 1 was released in 2019 and the season 2 2021.