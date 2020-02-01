F9: The Fast Saga Trailer - Vin Diesel Vs John Cena In Mega Face-Off

Vin Diesel and John Cena in a still from F9. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The trailer of F9 released on Saturday

It features John Cena as Vin Diesel's character's brother

F9 is directed by Justin Lin

It's finally here! The much-awaited trailer of F9: The Fast Saga, that we have been waiting for so long, released on Saturday and it is everything a fan of action films can ask for. From high-octane action sequences to the reunion of the Fast family, the trailer has it all. That's not it, the ninth Fast And Furious film will also feature the return of Sung Kang as Han, who was seemingly killed in the third part - Tokyo Drift. In the trailer, John Cena can be seen joining the returning cast members - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, and new additions Cardi B, Michael Rooker, Francis Ngannou and Ozuna - as Dom's arch-enemy and long lost brother Jakob.

The trailer starts with Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leading a quiet simple life with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son Brian (named after the character played by the late actor Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013). Dom, a family man now, says: "now that I'm a father, I can't live my life a quarter-mile at a time anymore." But their calm life soon turns ominous and we can see Letty preparing Brian for "what's coming" and gifting him a necklace for "protection." This time, the 'Fast' family faces a threat from Dom's brother Jakob, who doesn't like Dom very much and want to kill him. What follows next are some action-packed scenes, including Vin Diesel stopping a flying car with his bare hands, gravity-defying stunts, exploding vehicles and rocket-powered cars, not kidding! The 'Fast' crew joins hand together once again to stop Jakob, who is described as "a master thief, assassin and high-performance driver."

Watch the trailer of F9 here:

F9 is directed by Justin Lin, who has also made the other four consecutive entries of the series - The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast And Furious, Fast Five and Fast And Furious 6. The first and second part of the Fast And Furious series - The Fast And The Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious - have been directed by Rob Cohen and John Singleton, respectively. James Wan directed seventh part Furious 7 and F. Gary Gray directed eighth film The Fate Of The Furious.

F9 is scheduled to release on May 22 in the United States.