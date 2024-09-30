Exclusive: Shriya Pilgaonkar - "I've Been Very Fortunate To Have Played Strong Yet Vulnerable Characters"

Shriya Pilgaonkar is basking in the success of her latest offering Taaza Khabar 2. The show also stars Bhuvan Bam, veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani and Shilpa Shukla. In a conversation with NDTV, Shriya opened up about how the audience recognises her for playing strong characters and added how it comes off as a huge achievement for actors when fans know you for your character.

Shriya Pilgaonkar said, "I've been very fortunate to have played very interesting and exciting women on screen. These characters are strong yet vulnerable. Early in my career, I received so much love for my roles, and I'm recognized by the characters I portray. I think it's a huge compliment when people know you for the characters you play. For me, the goal when choosing my roles or projects is to focus on subjects or stories that offer the opportunity to explore and uncover the different layers of the characters. I enjoy working across all genres, and I appreciated that in Taaza Khabar, there was also an opportunity for me to do some comedy even though it's dark comedy, which I personally enjoy."

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions and directed by Himank Gaur, the series also features veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi, alongside Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani, and Shilpa Shukla.

In the upcoming season, Vasya (played by Bhuvan) will face new challenges to his destiny and his vardaan, as Yusuf Akhtar (Jaaved Jaaferi) puts his life and the lives of his loved ones at risk once again. Last month, Bhuvan discussed Taaza Khabar and emphasised that the project is more than just a series; it represents the journey of his life. He said, "aaza Khabar' is just not a series; it depicts the graph of my life. Playing Vasya was effortless because, for most parts, he is a mirror to me. His ambition to reach the stars and his zeal to live a better life and serve his family to the fullest is all I ever dreamt of."

Shriya Pilgaonkar stepped into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Fan in 2016 but became a household name following her impactful role in Mirzapur.