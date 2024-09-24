Exclusive: Kiran Rao On Why This Character From <i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Resonates With Her

The wildly popular Laapataa Ladies and its beloved characters are once again in the news after being chosen for India's Oscars entry. The film beat 29 others in the race to the Oscars, including blockbusters like Animal, Srikanth, and All We Imagine As Light.

Kiran Rao's comedy-drama about a bride swap in rural India has not only won hearts across the country but has also floored audiences worldwide. The filmmaker believes the movie can connect to an international audience despite its rustic backdrop.

The movie about two brides swapping places during a train ride, and the quest of the two husbands to find their partner, has struck a chord with its relatable characters and settings. In a conversation with NDTV, Kiran Rao has revealed the character that she identifies the most with.

“I would have to say Manju mai. She resonates with a lot of ideas that I have. I love her character of toughness, her resilience, her ability to make fun of social problems etc. But it also has a soft interior, a gentler side as well. Her character sort of speaks the truth that we all need to here. It is quite an empathetic character,” she told NDTV.

Manju Mai, played delightfully by actor Chhaya Kadam in the movie, is a stern character with a heart of gold as she shelters one of the lost brides and counsels her.

On finding the perfect balance between cultural authenticity and global audience expectations, Kiran Rao said, “I am glad you think so. I really hope our film is able to compete on the international stage because I do think that being culturally authentic to telling our own stories opens up that conversation on a global stage. I do think, as culturally specific as we are, these are conversations that are global. They are conversations that we need to have about women's issues, gender parity and equity, and safety. These are things we need to talk about not just here but all over the world.”

The Oscars will be presented on March 3, 2025.