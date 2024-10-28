Exclusive: Asked If She Observed Any Changes In Film Industry Over The Years, Meher Vij Said, "Wearing Short Clothes Doesn't Mean You're Modern"

In recent years, discussions around the representation of women in film have gained momentum, yet many still feel that progress is slower than it should be. Actress Meher Vij recently spoke about this in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta. When asked about the changes she has observed in the film industry over the years, she said, "I have not seen many changes in the film industry over the years. I think we can have more female-centric films; I feel we are walking towards it at a very slow pace. We need to trust actresses. We need to trust that women can pull off any kind of character. They'll surprise you. Films like Banda Singh Chaudhary are a very good example of this."

She further said that while strides have been made, there is still a noticeable lack of films that truly reflect the multifaceted nature of women's experiences. She advocates for greater trust in female actresses, asserting that they are more than capable of embodying a diverse range of characters. "Women can pull off any kind of character. They'll surprise you," she asserts, pointing to successful projects like Banda Singh, which showcase strong, nuanced female roles.

One of the key points Meher Vij raises is the misconception that modernity is synonymous with physical appearance. She argues that dressing in a certain way-such as "wearing short clothes"-should not be the benchmark for measuring a woman's "evolution" or "modernity". She said, "Dressing up or wearing short clothes doesn't mean you're modern or evolved. When you put the same thought into creating characters for women who are far more advanced than what we have been showing in films, or who are slightly more evolved, then I'll believe that you have evolved or become modern in your mind. It's not just about wearing short clothes or being glamorous. I think we need to move ahead of that."

On the work front, Meher Vij was last seen in Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, co-starring Arshad Warsi. She is best known for her roles in the drama films Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Secret Superstar (2017), both of which are among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. For her performance in Secret Superstar, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. In addition to films, she has appeared in television shows such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Ram Milaye Jodi.