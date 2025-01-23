Exclusive: Akshay Kumar Reacts To Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: "He Is A Real Hero"

Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence last week. The actor, who sustained six stab wounds in an altercation with an intruder, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Akshay Kumar shared his thoughts on the incident. "It was unlucky what happened, and Saif handled it very well. He was a brave man to handle it, and I think what he did - he went and tried to save everybody in his family - he is a real hero," Akshay said.

When asked if he views Mumbai as an unsafe city, Akshay responded, "No, it's not an unsafe city. The Mumbai police have done a great job. They have always done a great job. I have been a part of that city for the last 53 years now. I moved here when I was 4 years old. So, I don't think it's an unsafe city. I've never seen it that way."

The disturbing incident occurred late Wednesday night last week when an intruder repeatedly stabbed Saif. The actor sustained six stab wounds, including one to his neck and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital with the knife still lodged in his spine.

Following the incident, Kareena Kapoor shared a statement and requested the media to provide her family with the space they need to heal.

The statement read, "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage."

Kareena added, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family."

"I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," she concluded.