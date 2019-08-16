Esha Gupta, Trolled For Republic Day Post On Independence Day, Says Account Was Hacked

Esha Gupta shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Esha Gupta claims her account was hacked before the post went out She tweeted her account was fixed after she got to know about the hacking Esha Gupta has featured in films like Baadshaho and Rustom

Actress Esha Gupta, who was mercilessly trolled on social media for sending out a Republic Day message on Independence Day (August 15), tweeted that her account was hacked on Thursday and that it was restored after she was alerted about the 'wrong' post on her Instagram story. In a separate tweet, she told off the social media trolls and wrote, "Happy Independence Day... (thanks for telling an Air Force daughter that she knows otherwise) y'all trollers are too much." On Thursday, a (now deleted) post shared on Esha Gupta's Instagram Story read, "Gantantra Diwas ki Hardik Shubhkaamnaein," which translates to "Happy Republic Day.'

Happy Independence Day.. (thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise) y'all troller are too much — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

After Esha Gupta learnt her account was hacked she tweeted: "Account hacked please don't open or respond to any DM through this account. Thanks." And later she added, "Finally got the account back in order. Thanks to a lot of people who informed me on IG. (P.S - Don't change your password if you get a mail about any suspicious activity on twitter and asks you to change the password as that can lead to hacking)."

Account hacked please don't open or respond to any DM through this account. Thanks — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

Finally got the account back in order. Thanks to a lot of people who informed me on IG. (P.S-don't change your password if you get a mail about any suspicious activity on twitter and asks you to change the password as that can lead to hacking). — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

Earlier this year, Esha Gupta featured in headlines after the Internet called her out for her seemingly 'racist' comment on Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi. She later issued an apology to the footballer saying she 'deeply regrets (making the comment)' but also maintained that she was "wrongfully accused" of being racist.

Esha Gupta debuted in Bollywood with Jannat 2 and she is best-known for her roles in films Baadshaho, Rustom and Commando 2. She has also starred in several south Indian films including Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Veedevadu in Telugu. Veedevadu released as Yaar Ivan in Tamil.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.