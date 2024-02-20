Esha Deol's First Public Appearance At Airport After Separation Announcement: "Main Theek Hoon"

Esha Deol spotted at the airport

Actress Esha Deol made her first public appearance at the airport on Monday, days after she announced the news of her separation from husband Bharat Takhtani. The Dhoom star was pictured at the airport in a white top and jeans. She was also seen wearing a hat as she made her way towards the entrance. When the paparazzi stationed at the airport asked the actress how she was, she replied, "Main theek hoon(i am okay)." Later in the day, the actress was spotted exiting the Goa airport. Esha Deol is in Goa to presumably attend Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.

Earlier this month, actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. The couple broke the news to their fans and followers by issuing a joint statement that read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time.”

Separation rumours surrounding Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani began when Bharat was absent from Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration. The grand event was attended by all family members and the who's who of Bollywood, including Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan and Rakesh Roshan. Esha and Bharat got married in 2012 in Mumbai. They are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. On the work front, Esha Deol is known for her work in films including Dhoom, No Entry, and Yuva.