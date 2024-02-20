Esha Deol's First Public Appearance At Airport After Separation Announcement: "Main Theek Hoon"

Earlier this month, actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani announced their separation after 11 years of marriage

Esha Deol spotted at the airport

New Delhi:

Actress Esha Deol made her first public appearance at the airport on Monday, days after she announced the news of her separation from husband Bharat Takhtani. The Dhoom star was pictured at the airport in a white top and jeans. She was also seen wearing a hat as she made her way towards the entrance. When the paparazzi stationed at the airport asked the actress how she was, she replied, "Main theek hoon(i am okay)." Later in the day, the actress was spotted exiting the Goa airport. Esha Deol is in Goa to presumably attend Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.

