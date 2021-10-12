This Is How Esha Deol Wished Husband Bharat Takhtani On His Birthday

Esha Deol with her husband. (courtesy imeshadeol)

Esha Deol is celebrating her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani's birthday today. To make the day slightly special, the actress has shared some snapshots on Instagram. The couple looks adorable as they pose for the lens. Calling Bharat her crazy cuddly partner, Esha Deol wrote, “Happy birthday my love, my crazy cuddly partner in everything. My bestie, Bharat Takhtani. Stay blessed, happy and healthy. I Love you.” Esha Deol's online family also extended their warmest wishes on the occasion in the comment box.

Here is the birthday note by Esha Deol:

Esha Deol has also uploaded the same pictures on Instagram Stories. Along with the first one, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday, My love. Stay blessed, happy and healthy.” The next one is a “my partner in everything” moment.

Esha Deol loves to share glimpses from her personal life on Instagram. On her wedding anniversary this year, the actress picked a pool-side picture featuring herself and Bharat Takhtani. “For keeps for eternity...I do...Love you,” was her caption. “Gratitude,” “Blessings” and “forever love” were some of the hashtags used by Esha Deol.

After mining through her social media timeline, we found this video of Bharat Takhtani reading the book, Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another, written by Esha Deol. "Look who is reading my book. “It's been so overwhelming seeing so many mothers reading Amma Mia and giving me such positive feedback on how much my book has helped them ... and now we have the awesome das too digging into my book. Good to know that all these lovely men support their partners in raising their kids together! “ this is my man. Enjoying the read on a rainy day,”" the actress wrote in the caption.

The next photo is from the time when Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were “wild and free”. The actress called it a “flashback Friday”.

Some more snaps of the much-in-love couple:

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the nuptial knot on June 29, 2012. They have two children - Radhya and Miraya.