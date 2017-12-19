Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Welcome Twins Nicholas And Lucy Anna Kournikova gave birth to twins on Saturday in Miami

Enrique Iglesias with Anna Kournikova. (Image courtesy: enriqueiganna ) New Delhi: Highlights Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are now parents to twins Anna and Enrique kept the pregnancy completely secret Enrique and Anna have been dating since 2001 Hero singer, 42, has been in an on-off relationship with Anna Kournikova, 36, since 2001. A source close to Enrique and Anna told



Congratulations, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova! Singer Enrique Iglesias and former tennis player Anna Kournikova welcomed twins on Saturday in Miami, reports US Weekly . The couple, who kept the pregnancy completely secret, are now parents to son, Nicholas and daughter, Lucy. Thesinger, 42, has been in an on-off relationship with Anna Kournikova, 36, since 2001. A source close to Enrique and Anna told People : "I saw her cute belly. A friend told me like five months ago that they were pregnant but keeping it very, very undercover." "They were private but very generous with local charities. They basically only hang out with family and very close friends. They mostly keep to themselves," the source added.On Saturday, Anna Kournikova posted three photos on Instagram, in which she was seen riding a boat and wearing a jacket from Enrique Iglesias' tour. She captioned it "#miamiwinter #nofilterneeded." Iglesias also posted a photo of himself on the boat.Known for being a private couple, Enrique and Anna have been in a relationship for over 16 years now. The duo met on the sets of Eglesias'music video in 2001, in which the tennis star Anna made an appearance.Earlier in an interview with People , Anna Kournikova said that there are no impending wedding bells for her and her boyfriend Enrique Iglesias but that doesn't mean babies aren't in the future."I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt," People quoted Anna Kournikova as saying.