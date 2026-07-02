<i>Enola Holmes 3</i> Review: Millie Bobby Brown Keeps The Franchise's Winning Streak Alive

There is something oddly comforting about returning to Baker Street, even when the detective in question isn't Sherlock Holmes.

Over the last few years, Enola Holmes has quietly carved out its own corner of the mystery genre by refusing to live in her famous brother's shadow.

The franchise has never been interested in making Enola a female version of Sherlock. Instead, it has celebrated her empathy, impulsiveness and emotional intelligence as strengths rather than shortcomings.

Enola Holmes 3 arrives with bigger emotional stakes, a sun-drenched new setting and a director known for one of television's darkest dramas.

While it doesn't quite recapture the irresistible charm of its predecessors, it remains an entertaining mystery elevated by a charismatic cast and a heroine who continues to be immensely easy to root for.

The story picks up with Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) preparing for a major new chapter in her life alongside Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge).

Just when everything appears to be falling into place, an unexpected disappearance throws those plans into chaos, forcing Enola into another investigation that quickly becomes her most personal case yet.

Teaming up with Dr John Watson (Himesh Patel), she follows a trail of clues that stretches far beyond what initially meets the eye.

As familiar faces, including Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter) and Moriarty (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), enter the picture, the mystery gradually unfolds against the backdrop of Malta, where history and politics quietly seep into the narrative.

Unlike the previous films, Enola Holmes 3 is less concerned with building an intricate whodunit than exploring where Enola finds herself at this stage of her life.

Growing up means making choices that don't always come with clear answers, and the film cleverly uses its central mystery to mirror those uncertainties without ever becoming overly sentimental.

There are questions about identity, independence and the future, but they emerge naturally through the story instead of feeling like lessons packaged for the audience.

That emotional shift gives Millie Bobby Brown some of her strongest material in the franchise so far. She has comfortably settled into Enola's skin, balancing confidence with vulnerability in a performance that feels more mature without sacrificing the character's infectious enthusiasm.

Her trademark fourth-wall breaks remain one of the series' biggest strengths, maintaining the playful relationship Enola shares with viewers while ensuring the narrative never becomes too heavy.

Brown's chemistry with Louis Partridge continues to be one of the franchise's greatest assets.

Their relationship feels lived-in, affectionate and refreshingly uncomplicated, avoiding many of the tired romantic tropes that often accompany young adult adventures.

The quieter moments between them are among the film's most memorable because they allow both actors to simply exist together rather than constantly drive the plot forward.

Henry Cavill once again brings understated gravitas to Sherlock Holmes, even if his screen time is more limited than fans might expect.

Rather than competing with Enola for attention, Cavill wisely plays a supporting role that reinforces the sibling dynamic established in the earlier films.

Helena Bonham Carter slips effortlessly back into Eudoria's eccentric world, delivering warmth, wit and controlled chaos whenever she appears.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster clearly relishes every moment as Moriarty, injecting enough theatrical flair to make each confrontation feel entertaining without tipping completely into caricature.

Himesh Patel, meanwhile, proves to be a dependable addition, although the script could have afforded Dr. Watson greater involvement.

Philip Barantini, stepping in after Harry Bradbeer's departure, doesn't attempt to reinvent the franchise. Instead, he preserves its familiar rhythm while introducing a more polished visual style.

Malta provides a refreshing change of scenery, replacing London's foggy streets with bright coastlines and historic architecture that lend the film a distinctly summery atmosphere.

The cinematography is elegant without becoming flashy, while several fluid camera movements subtly showcase Barantini's visual confidence. The action sequences are well staged, particularly the hand-to-hand confrontations, although they never overshadow the detective work at the story's core.

Jack Thorne's screenplay also deserves credit for resisting the temptation to overload the film with constant spectacle. It retains the franchise's trademark blend of humour, adventure and social consciousness, touching upon colonial history and power structures without allowing those themes to consume the narrative.

Where the film falters is in its mystery. For a franchise built on deduction and clever reveals, this investigation lacks the ingenuity that made the earlier films so satisfying. The clues often feel too convenient, and seasoned mystery fans are likely to identify the broader direction long before Enola does.

The screenplay occasionally becomes overcrowded with multiple ideas competing for attention, preventing several promising subplots from receiving the development they deserve.

The pacing also proves uneven. While the brisk runtime prevents the film from overstaying its welcome, the narrative occasionally rushes through emotional beats that deserved more breathing room. Some supporting characters drift in and out without leaving much impact, and certain revelations land with less force than intended because the groundwork isn't always fully established.

Still, these shortcomings never derail the experience. What continues to distinguish Enola Holmes from countless other detective stories is its unwavering belief that intelligence comes in many forms.

Enola doesn't solve cases simply because she's observant; she succeeds because she listens, trusts people and approaches situations with compassion. Those qualities continue to make her a compelling protagonist, even when the mystery itself isn't firing on all cylinders.

Enola Holmes 3 may not surpass the delightful freshness of the first film or the confidence of its predecessor, but it remains a thoroughly enjoyable addition to Netflix's most consistently likeable franchise.

Funny, warm and anchored by another winning performance from Millie Bobby Brown, it offers enough charm to overlook its predictable mystery. The game may not be at its sharpest this time around, but Enola herself remains every bit as engaging as ever.