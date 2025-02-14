Is Uorfi Javed Engaged? The Truth Behind <i>Roka Ya Dhoka</i>

Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka has hit Disney+ Hotstar screens today. Hosted by Uorfi Javed and Harsh Gujral, the show is like a "polygraph test" for love. Over 240 hours, 10 singles are put through various tasks to test the three Cs – “compatibility, compromise, and communication.”

Promising love, drama, heartbreak and a “dhamakedaar roka”, Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka keeps us guessing – who will stay single and which couple will get rokafied? Well, there is only one way to find out – watch the show.

On Thursday, the makers dropped a promo of Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka on Instagram. In the clip, Uorfi Javed and Harsh Gujral break down the concept of the reality show. We see contestants taking on tasks, chatting and forming love connections.

In a heated moment, one participant loses his cool and starts shouting in a rage. During a task, contestants even kiss each other on the cheek – giving us plenty of mushy moments to talk about.

Oh, and in a dramatic twist, a participant fires off, “Tumhara male ego bahut bada hai. [Your male ego is too big.]” But our favourite moment? Harsh Gujral getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Uorfi Javed. Don't get too excited – it is just for the promo.

The video wraps up on a hilarious note – a contestant tells the hosts, “Aap logo ki zimmedaari hai, mera roka toh karvana hi hai. [It is your responsibility to get my roka done.]” Harsh, in his signature style, quips, “Aise bologe toh bahar crew wale ready ho jayenge. [If you say this, the crew outside will get ready]”

The promo was uploaded with the side note, “Yeh ishq nahi asaan bas itna samajh lijiye dhoke ka khatra hai, roka karke jaana hai. [This love isn't easy, just understand this—there's a risk of betrayal, so you need to get a roka done before leaving.]”

The official synopsis of Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka reads, “In ‘Engaged,' singles face flirty tasks, wild card twists, and partner swaps to prove they've got the 3Cs-compatibility, communication, and commitment!”