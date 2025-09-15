Emmys 2025: Aimee Lou Wood, Javier Bardem And Other Stars Wear Pro-Gaza Pins

As stars arrived in stunning gowns and tuxedos at the 2025 Emmy Awards, some Hollywood celebs chose to make a powerful political statement. Several actors wore red pins supporting Artists4Ceasefire, calling for an end to Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Among those wearing the pins were Hacks actor Megan Stalter and F1 star Javier Bardem. Both aligned with the International Association of Genocide Scholars and called for commercial and diplomatic sanctions against Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that more than 64,000 people have died since October 2023 as a result of the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to USA TODAY on the red carpet, Bardem expressed his frustration, "How many hundreds of thousands of dead children need to suffer for people to wake up?"

The event comes after over 4,000 filmmakers signed a pledge organised by the advocacy group Film Workers for Palestine to boycott Israeli film institutions.

Bardem clarified the group's stance, saying, "Film Workers for Palestine do not target any individuals based on identity. Film Workers for Palestine target those complicit film companies and institutions that are whitewashing or justifying Israel's genocide in Gaza."

In addition to wearing the pin, Megan Stalter also carried a sign reading "Ceasefire!" on her bag while dressed casually in a white shirt and Levi's jeans. She told the media, "It's important with a platform to speak out. It's the most important thing in the world to have peace. I can't not say something, and I feel like it's more important than anything about my look, whether I'm in a big gown or jeans. It's really important to speak out about those things that are really horrifying."

Other stars supporting the cause included Presumed Innocent actress Ruth Negga, White Lotus actress Aimee Lou Wood, Abbott Elementary actor Chris Perfetti, and Hacks director Lucia Aniello, all of whom wore the red pins on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, on September 12, Paramount became the first major studio to respond to the pledge with a statement condemning the boycott. The studio argued that such actions target individuals unfairly, saying, "We do not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli filmmakers. Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace. We need more engagement and communication - not less."

In response, Film Workers for Palestine accused Paramount of trying to misrepresent the pledge, writing in a statement, "Such a move would only shield a genocidal regime from criticism at a time when global outrage is exponentially growing and while meaningful steps towards accountability are being taken by many. Should Israeli film institutions wish to continue working with pledge signatories, their choice is clear: end complicity in Israel's genocide and apartheid, and endorse the full rights of the Palestinian people under international law."

