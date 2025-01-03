Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shows Off Baby Bump: "Things Are Going To Look So Different"

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott and her husband Evan McClintock are expecting their first child. Recently, she shared a series of photos on Instagram where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Things are going to look so different this time next year & we can't wait. Happy New Year everyone!!."

In October this year, Hailee shared how she discreetly concealed her pregnancy during her wedding. She revealed all the details about her pregnancy on the Just A Little Shady podcast, alongside her co-host and best friend, Brittany Ednie. In the episode, Hailie Jade excitedly said, "You may or may not be tuning in because you could have heard the news that I'm pregnant. Yay! We finally shared it. It's such a relief to finally say it."

Hailie also shared her pregnancy news on Instagram. She posted pictures with Evan and wrote, "Mom & dad est. 2025." The couple first met at Michigan State University in 2016.

Hailie Jade got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Evan McClintock, on February 4, 2023, after dating for six years. Last year, she announced their marriage on Instagram. She shared wedding photos with the caption, "Waking up as a wife this week. We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration."