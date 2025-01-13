OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Paatal Lok Season 2</i>, <i>The Roshans</i> And More

Moviegoers, are you ready for another week of thrilling new films and television shows? There is a wide range of exciting titles to suit every taste during the week of January 13 to 19, 2025.

The upcoming release lineup seems to offer a delicious banquet of options. Take a look:

Emergency (January 17) - Theatres

Kangana Ranaut's film is based on the real events that took place in India in 1975. It details the incidents that transpired under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Azaad (January 17) - Theatres

The Abhishek Kapoor film marks the Bollywood debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

Paddington in Peru (January 17) - Theatres

The film revolves around an anthropomorphic bear, Paddington, who decides to go to Peru after he receives a letter about his Aunt Lucy. However, after arriving at the location, Paddington finds out that Aunt Lucy and Reverend Mother have gone missing and he embarks on a journey to find her.

XO, Kitty season 2 (January 16) - Netflix

Kitty Song Covey returns to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (K.I.S.S.) for a new semester. She promises to stay single for some time.

Pani (January 16) - Sony Liv

The Malayalam film centres on a married couple whose lives are upended by two young people with criminal tendencies. It features Joju George, Junaiz VP, Bobby Kurian, Merlet Ann Thomas, Sagar Surya and Chandini Sreedharan in significant roles.

I Want to Talk (January 17) - Prime Video

Living the "American Dream," Abhishek Bachchan's character Arjun stops enjoying conversation when he finds out he only has 100 days to live. He learns to navigate his life through this medical diagnosis with his 7-year-old daughter.

Paatal Lok Season 2 (January 17) - Prime Video

After five years, Paatal Lok is returning with a second season. The unlikely hero Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, travels to the far reaches of northeast India to look into a high-profile murder case.

The Roshans (January 17) - Netflix

The Roshans is a compelling documentary series that provides a close-up look at one of Bollywood's most powerful families. The series sheds light on the rich legacy of the renowned music director Roshan Lal Nagrath, his sons, director Rakesh Roshan and composer Rajesh Roshan, as well as his grandson, actor Hrithik Roshan.

Back in Action (January 17) - Netflix

Co-written and directed by Seth Gordon, the film's plot revolves around two former CIA agents who are drawn back into the game of espionage after their secret identities are made public. Back in Action features Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in lead roles.

Viduthalai 2 (January 17) - Zee5

Headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, Viduthalai 2 focuses on an ordinary schoolteacher who has been forced to pick up arms and lead a ferocious uprising against injustice. The supporting cast includes Manju Warrier, Bhavani Sre, Tamizh and Rajiv Menon.