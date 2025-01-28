<i>Emergency</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Kangana Ranaut's Film Is Inching Towards Rs 20 Crore

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency arrived in the theatres on January 17. After a decent opening, the political drama dipped in the box office collections from Day 2.

On its second Monday (January 27), Emergency garnered Rs 20 lakhs at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 16.90 crore. Emergency had an overall occupancy rate of 7.21 percent in the Hindi market on Day 11, added the report.

Emergency recorded Kangana Ranaut's highest box-office opening in the last five years. The movie earned ₹2.35 crore on its first day, surpassing the opening figures of her recent solo projects.

In 2023, Kangana's aerial action film Tejas earned ₹1.25 crore on its opening day, while her 2022 action thriller Dhaakad made ₹1.20 crore.

The 2021 biographical drama Thalaivii, based on the life of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, earned ₹1.46 crore across all languages.

Before Emergency, Kangana's 2020 sports drama Panga had the biggest opening of her career, collecting ₹2.70 crore on its release day.

Emergency is directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. The actress plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie. Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Ashok Chhabra, Vishak Nair and late actor Satish Kaushik are also seen in pivotal roles.

Speaking about Emergency, Kangana Ranaut revealed that it was “not a political film”, but a story. She said in an interview, "It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film, you won't come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode.”

Set during India's Emergency period from 1975 to 1977, Emergency explores an era marked by the suspension of civil liberties and stringent restrictions on the press.