'Eleven Coincidence?': Netflix Unveils Stranger Things Season 4's First Look

Finally, Netflix has unveiled the first look of the highly anticipated series Stranger Things Season 4. Since makers announced the release date of the upcoming series, movie-buffs have been eagerly waiting to know what will happen next. The upcoming season will be unique as it will release in two parts-Volume 1 will premiere on May 27 and the second on July 1. The post shared by Netflix features almost all the central characters. Also, Jim Hopper, who was locked up in Russian jail, will return too.

Sharing the stills from the upcoming series, Netflix captioned it as, "FIRST LOOK IMAGES OF STRANGER THINGS 4 ARE HERE The new season of Stranger Things arrives in 65 days! 6+5 = Eleven. Coincidence? Maybe, but WE'RE STILL THRILLED"

Soon after Netflix dropped the post, fans bombarded the comment section. One of the users questioned, "2nd pic. where is erica?????? my squad is incomplete without her," another wrote, "Is chief really alive". While others wrote, "Can't wait for season 4"

The official Instagram page of Stranger Things also shared the series of pictures and captioned it as, "It's a full ST4 extravaganza, hot off the griddle. Come and get it."

Earlier, in an interview on the podcast 'Present Company With Krista Smith', the Duffer brothers said that Season 4 will have a much darker and horror movie feel. The characters will be spread to different locations across the globe, fighting supernatural forces.

Volume 1 will continue from the conclusion of Season 3, which had heroes battling the Mind Flayer in the middle of the Starcourt Mall.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Brett Gelman, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.