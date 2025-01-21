Ektaa Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His Birthday With A Clip From His Show

Ekta Kapoor got emotional remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his 39th birth anniversary on Tuesday. Sharing some moments from his popular show Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to October 2014, Ekta paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Ekta shared a video on Instagram, featuring Sushant and his then-girlfriend actress Ankita Lokhande. The montage had several moments from their show, which was an adaptation of the Tamil television show Thirumathi Selvam.

"Nostalgia emotions n memories come in waves and maybe today is one such day...... happy birthday, where ever you are shine, smile, remember you r loved!" Ekta wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, even though Sushant started his acting career with the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, he got his first big break in the show Pavitra Rishta, which was produced by Ektaa Kapoor's banner Balaji Telefilms.

The show chronicled Sushant's character Manav, a garage owner, who was in love with Archana, a simple and homely but hardworking girl. The two get married, but their bliss is short-lived due to the crises in his family.

Apart from Ektaa, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, too, posted a birthday wish for her late brother with a video of his unseen moments. She called him a "Star, Dreamer, and Legend."

In June 2020, Sushant died by suicide in his Bandra home in Mumbai, leading to several controversies around his death.

