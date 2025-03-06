Ektaa Kapoor Planning To Make <i>Udta Punjab 2</i> With Shahid Kapoor? Details Inside

Udta Punjab had released in theatres on June 17, 2016. The film had Shahid Kapoor in the lead, alongside Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was a massive commercial success.

According to a report by Peeping Moon, Ektaa Kapoor is all set to bring Udta Punjab 2 to the audience, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead once again.

As per the report, Akash Kaushik has been given the responsibility of writing and directing the sequel where Shahid Kapoor will be reprising his role as Tommy Singh.

An industry insider further revealed that right now the focus is on writing the story. Production is expected to begin early next year, along with casting prep, once the script is done. Ektaa Kapoor has expressed her interest in bringing back Shahid Kapoor.

The first instalment was directed by Abhishek Chaubey. He is not returning for the sequel because of other work commitments. While the sequel is expected to have a fresh plot, the underlying theme of Punjab's ongoing drug crisis will still be maintained.

Udta Punjab sheds light on the extensive drug abuse by the youth of Punjab, and the surrounding politics that adds to its momentum.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva, alongside Pooja Hegde. The film was helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. In 2024, he had Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with Kriti Sanon. The film was a commercial success with the lead pair's scorching chemistry and a foot-tapping music album.