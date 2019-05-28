Ekta Kapoor Opens Creche For Son Ravie In Office, Says 'Regret Not Doing This Earlier'

Ekta Kapoor with her son Ravie and nephew Laksshya. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Ekta Kapoor's son was born via surrogacy in February Life is all about spending as much time as possible with my son: Ekta Ekta says Ravie spends time with her team frequently

Ekta Kapoor, who recently welcomed baby boy Ravie through surrogacy, told Times Of India that she has opened a creche in her office premises and added that she regrets not doing it earlier. Speaking to the daily, Ekta Kapoor said: "I have set up a creche in my office. Even when my son grows older, the creche will continue, because it is important for working mothers to be around their babies. In fact, I should have built it in my office a long time ago. I regret not having done that earlier." Ekta Kapoor, who has produced several successful films and television shows, says that currently her life is all about her son Ravie.

"Currently, life is all about spending as much time as possible with my son. These days, I try and leave the office earlier than usual. I bring Ravie to the office frequently and he spends time with my team. I have a huge support system in my mother and my team, so whenever I get busy with meetings, they keep him entertained. He is only three-months-old, but he has made friends with my colleagues and it may sound unrealistic, but he recognises people at work," Ekta Kapoor added.

In her two decade long enterprising journey in the entertainment industry, Ekta Kapoor has produced several K-Soaps (as they are popularly called) including Kyunkii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se and Kkusum. She has also backed supernatural shows such as the Naagin series. As of now, her newly-launched show Kasautii Zindagi Kay (a revised version of her 2001 show of the same name) is ruling the small screen.

Ekta Kapoor also owns web channel ALTBalaji, which has backed shows such as Baarish, Apharan and Bose: Dead/Alive to name a few. ALTBalaji's upcoming show Mentalhood features Karisma Kapoor.