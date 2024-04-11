Eid 2024: Inside Soha Ali Khan's Famjam With Brother Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor And Others

Image was shared on Instagram.(courtesy: sakpataudi)

Bollywood star Soha Ali Khan celebrated Eid in the company of her near and dear ones and her latest Instagram entry stands as proof. The Rang De Basanti star on Thursday shared pictures from her Eid celebrations with her sibings Saif Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Kemmu. In the pictures shared, her sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor can also be spotted along with her son Taimur. All can be seen dressed in their festive finery. Sharing the images, Soha wrote, "Eid Mubarak from ours to yours so grateful for the love and support (and yummy food) of family and friends."

In an earlier post on Instagram, Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya can be seen matching their outfits for the occasion. Soha Ali Khan shared super cute pictures of herself with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning and winning in the photos. "Eid mubarak," Soha Ali Khan captioned the post.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have worked together on films such as 99 and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. They have been married since 2015. On the work front, Soha is all set to appear in Chhori 2. Meanwhile Kareena Kapoor's latest film Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu is doing great at the box office. The film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, witnessed a decline in box office numbers on its second Wednesday in theatres. Despite a strong opening and steady performance throughout its first week, the film's collections dipped slightly on its 13th day. At the end of its first week, Crew had garnered ₹ 43.75 crore, maintaining a robust hold over the box office into its second weekend with an earning of ₹ 19.99 crore.