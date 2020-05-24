Eid 2020: Inside Maanyata Dutt's Festivities With Iqra And Shahraan

Maanyata photographed with kids. (courtesy: maanayata)

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata shared a glimpse of her Eid celebrations with the family on her Instagram profile on Sunday. In the pictures, Maanyata could be seen happily posing with her kids Shahraan and Iqra by her side. The trio looked a million bucks as they posed together, dressed in their traditional best. For the festive occasion, Maanyata picked a soft pink outfit. Shahraan looked uber-cute in a kurta-pajama set, with a Nehru jacket, while his sister Iqra wore a traditional red suit for the occasion. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Maanyata wrote: "Eid Mubarak to everyone... May the doors of happiness and prosperity be open upon you. #eidulfitr2020 #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."

Take a look at the post here:

Here are some more pictures from the family's Eid celebrations :

Screenshot of Maanyata Dutt's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Maanyata Dutt's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Maanyata Dutt's Instagram story.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor's impressive line-up of films includes KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Sadak 2, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He has also signed Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017Manushi Chhillar in her Bollywood debut. Maanyata Dutt produced Sanjay Dutt's 2019 film Prassthanam, which also featured Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey.

Sanjay Dutt was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has daughter Trishala. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America. The actor is now married to Maanyata and the couple are parents to 9-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.