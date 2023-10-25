Dussehra 2023: Shilpa Shetty's Celebrations At Home With Raj Kundra, Samisha And Viaan

Shilpa Shetty with family. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty documented moments from her Dussehra festivities at home and shared it on social media. She posted a video of herself along with husband Raj Kundra and their kids Samisha and Viaan burning a Ravana effigy. Shilpa captioned the post, "Eeshwar kare ki dukhon ka Ravan aur museebaton ke Mahisasur ka ,aapke jeevan se sada ke liye nikaas ho. Un dono ka naash ho aur aapka Vikas ho. Dussera aur Vijaya Dashami ki hardik shubhkamnayein. (May God make the way of sorrows and the realization of troubles be removed from your life forever. May both of them be destroyed and your progress. Best wishes of Dussera and Vijaya Dashami)."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

On the occasion of Navami, Shilpa attended a Navratri utsav in the city. She performed with dancers on the stage at the event.

Previously, Shilpa Shetty shared a video from her Ashtami celebrations at home. The video featured Shilpa with husband Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. She captioned the post, "On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today, we performed the Kanya puja with our very own DEVI, Samisha. Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri today and her nine divine forms."

The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She was last seen in the the film Sukhee, co-starring Kusha Kapila.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was also seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She was also seen as one of the judges on the TV reality shows Super Dancer Chapter 4 and India's Got Talent 10. She stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar and is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few.