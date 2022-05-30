Dulquer Salmaan's 'New Found Love.' See Pics

Dulquer with his "new found love". (courtesy: dqsalmaan)

New Delhi: South superstar Dulquer Salmaan has found new love, and it's not what you are thinking. The actor recently shared a post on his Instagram handle revealing that he has found a new love, which is photography. He even shared some beautiful pictures of nature, his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam. Apart from this, he also captured little things like ludo board, women playing tambola, etc. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Leica Photo Dump #newfoundlove #obsessed #cantputitdown #weekslikethis #captures #leicagram #expectmoreofthese" Check out the post below:

For the uninitiated, Dulquer Salman's father and legendary actor Mammootty is also passionate about photography. Earlier, he shared some breathtaking pictures of nature on Instagram, leaving his fans in awe. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, he shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Morning guests ! #myphotography #oldhobbies #stayinghome #stayingsafe"

Here have a look:

Dulquer Salmaan often shares posts featuring his wife Amal and daughter Maryam. A few weeks ago, he dropped an adorable post wishing his daughter, on his 5th birthday. Sharing cute family photos, he wrote, "The one day you wait for all year long is here and may it be the happiest birthday, our princess. Made of generous servings of stardust, moonlight and rainbows, the glow of fireflies, pixie mischief and fairy wings, you turn our home into neverland. We are all pirates, lost boys & wendy darlings to your tinkerbell. We all wanna build snowmen with you and no we strictly don't talk about bruno no no no ! Every day is supercalifragelisticexpialidocious and you have us living by hakuna matata ! With you babygirl it's a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star. We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in Hey Sinamika and Salute. Next, he has several films in his kitty - Othiram Kadakam, King Of Kotha, R Balki's Chup-Revenge of the Artist, Raj and DK's web series Guns & Gulaabs with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav and Hanu Rajhavapudi's Sita Ramam with Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. It will mark his second film in Tollywood after Mahanti.