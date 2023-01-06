Dulquer Salmaan And Other Stars Pay Tribute To Veteran Art Director Sunil Babu

A file photo of Sunil Babu. (courtesy: dqsalmaan)

Veteran art director Sunil Babu was remembered by members of the Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and the Hindi film industry after his death. Sita Ramam star Dulquer Salmaan, in his tribute for Sunil Babu, wrote: "Heart hurts. The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can't come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly." Filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews commented on Dulquer Salmaan's post: "One of the best technician in Indian film industry."

Read Dulquer Salmaan's tribute here:

Filmmaker Anjali Menon also paid tribute to Subnil Babu. She wrote in her post: "Utterly shocked to hear of Sunil Babu's demise. We worked together on Bangalore Days and I have some wonderful memories that I will always hold dear. Rest in peace dear Sunil."

Production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a throwback clip featuring Sunil Babu and the caption on it read: "Deeply saddened to hear that Sunil Babu is no more... In your art, we will meet you again. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

RIP SUNIL BABU

Loss of an exceptional technician, Production Designer, colleague, partner-in-crimes and friend.

(SPECIAL 26, M. S. DHONI, UNTITLED PROD)



Too many memories over the years and yet words fail today.

Your smile will stay around us forever dear. pic.twitter.com/WH8TsbjuH8 — Neeraj Pandey (@neerajpofficial) January 6, 2023

Sunil Babu's popular works as an art director include Sita Ramam and Banglore Day. He also worked on films like Lakshya, Police, Iqbal, Ghajini, Anandabhadram, Chota Mumbai, Villu andCasanovva, to name a few.