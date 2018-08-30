Duck, You Don't Want To Get Injured By One Of Akshay Kumar's Kicks

Akshay Kumar is doing what he does best on Instagram. The 50-year-old actor, who has mastered several forms of martial arts, posted an adrenaline-laced video of himself showing a few kickboxing moves. The video is Akshay's contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India campaign (more about that later) but first duck, you don't want to get injured by one of those high velocity kicks. Akshay captioned the post: "Kicking the midweek blues." Akshay's video received over 5 lakh likes within a few hours and we are not at all surprised. Akshay's Instafam was smitten by the actor's moves and remarks such as "Khiladi Kumar" and "You are my inspiration" were frequently seen in the comments section.

Akshay Kumar is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast and he is often sharing posts pertaining to fitness on his Instagram profile. Remember the Let the Games Begin video, in which Akshay emphasised on the significance of sports. "I would want to request the parents to encourage their kids to go outdoors, pursue any sport, not necessarily hockey," said Akshay.

Here's another video that corroborates the fact that Akshay Kumar is a fitness enthusiast:

Akshay Kumar has been actively endorsing the Fit India movement. Fit India is a campaign which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 March 2018, with the objective to encourage the citizens of India to participate in any form of physical activity as a means to encourage fitness and well-being.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Reema Kagti's Gold in which he played the role of a hockey coach, who dreams of winning the first gold medal for Independent India. The film performed extremely well at the box office and earned over Rs 100 crore.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth, which is scheduled to release in November. Akshay Kumar also has Housefull 4 in the pipeline.