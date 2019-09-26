Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana Scores Rs 107 Crore

Dream Girl Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights "'Dream Girl' continues its winning streak," wrote Taran Adarsh "Terrific hold on weekdays," Taran Adarsh added "Having another film in 100 crore club is a nice moment," said Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Dream Girl is on a "winning" spree. Dream Girl, in almost two weeks at the theatres, has raked in a score of Rs 107 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On its second weekend, Dream Girl recorded box office collections of over Rs 9 crore and Rs 11 crore but it is with Monday's scores - Rs 3.75 crore - that the film successfully crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Since then, Dream Girl has shown a consistent performance on the weekdays with over Rs 3 crore on Monday and Tuesday. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Dream Girl continues its winning streak... Terrific hold on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 3.10 cr. Total: Rs 107.80 cr. #India biz."

In its first week, Dream Girl summed up an amount of Rs 72 crore and Rs 25 crore in the second weekend alone. Dream Girl benchmarks include crossing Rs 50 crore on Day 4, crossing Rs 75 crore on Day 8 and Rs 100 crore on Day 11. Dream Girl is expected to have an uninterrupted run till Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War releases on October 2.

In an interview with news agency IANS recently, Ayushmann Khurrana said that while he's happy to celebrate yet another Rs 100 crore but he's never under the "pressure" of having to score Rs 100 crore with his movies: "Having another film in the Rs. 100 crore club is obviously a nice moment for me though I never do films with the pressure to make Rs. 100 crore every time I come on screen. As an artiste, I would then open myself up to making compromises and I never want to do that," Ayushmann told IANS.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha.

