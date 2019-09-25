Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film, At Rs 104 Crore, Not 'Slowing Down' Anytime Soon

Dream Girl Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Dream Girl' made over Rs 3 crore on Tuesday "No signs of slowing down," wrote Taran Adarsh 'Dream Girl' crossed Rs 100 crore with Monday's collections

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Dream Girl has 104 crore reasons to smile. In 12 days at the theatres, Dream Girl has raked in as much as Rs 104.70 crore at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Dream Girl, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark with Monday's collections, showed a consistent performance on Tuesday and added Rs 3.30 crore. Mr Adarsh predicted that Dream Girl, running successfully in its second week, is in no mood to put the brakes on its box office performance. Here's what he tweeted: "Dream Girl shows no signs of slowing down... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.30 cr. Total: Rs 104.70 cr. #India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's box office report card for Dream Girl:

About Dream Girl's Rs 100 crore, Taran Adarsh had written: "Dream Girl is 100 Not Out... Begins weekdays [of Week 2] on an excellent note... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: Rs 101.40 cr. #India biz."

Dream Girl is expected to have an uninterrupted run till Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War releases on October 2.

Dream Girl marks yet another quirky choice of films for Ayushmann Khurrana, who features as a call-centre employee, who speaks to callers as a woman named Puja as he offers survival strategies to callers as a living. Speaking to IANS recently about his career choices, Ayushmann said: "If they like me in such commercial Bollywood cinema, they will most probably come back to see a project that could be extremely relevant and topical and important for people to see and ponder over. That would give me the fulfilment I seek by being an artiste. So yes, there is a vested interest for me to do Dream Girl because by doing so, I can pull a lot more people for my socially relevant films."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.