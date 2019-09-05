Dostana 2: Karan Johar Introduces Lakshya. 'Which Star Kid Is He?' The Internet Wants To Know

Lakshya will make his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2 (courtesy itslakshya)

Highlights "We hope to start a solid cinematic journey together," tweeted KJo "Which star kid is he?" netizens asked on Instagram Lakshya will co-star with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi in 'Dostana 2'

Karan Johar just introduced the "suitable boy" as Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor's co-star in Dostana 2 - Lakshya. "Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! Lakshya will be making his debut with us in Dostana 2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings," wrote KJo on Twitter and Instagram. Netizens on Instagram, who assumed that Lakshya must be a star kid, just had one query for Karan Johar, who is often criticised for nepotism - "Whose kid is he?" read a comment while another added: "Are you going to hide his last name so we don't know which star's kid he is?" More and more users dropped comments such as: "I wonder who daddy is", "Whose son is he but?" and "Kiska beta ha yeh?"

Now, while Dharma has indeed introduced Lakshya simply by his first name, several users pointed out that he could be the actor Lakshya Lalwani, who headlined Sony TV's historical drama Porus, which ran between 2017-2018.

Dharma Productions also introduced us to the official Instagram handle of Lakshya, whose newly-made profile describes him as a "dreamer". "Overwhelmed, grateful and down-right excited for this wonderful new beginning! Thank you for this welcome into the Dharma family, can't wait to get started on," wrote the actor. Lakshya's Instagram new Instagram page could also be an attempt to reinvent his identity as a Dharma hero instead of identifying him as a TV face.

Karan Johar confirmed 2/3rd of the Dostana 2 cast in June when Kartik Aaryan took over promotional duties to write: "Maa da laadla bigadne wala hai. Can't wait to take this franchise forward with my partners in crime Janhvi Kapoor Collin D'Cunha and the "suitable boy." Janhvi and Kartik will reportedly feature as a siblings in the movie, with Lakshya playing their common love interest.

Dharma Productions began the Dostana franchise in 2008 with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra. The rom-com had Abhishek and John pretending to be a gay couple to rent Priyanka's apartment. Eventually both Abhishek and John fall in love with Priyanka, who develops feelings for her boss Bobby Deol.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.