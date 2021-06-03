'Don't Judge' Alaya Furniturewalla For Ditching Her Diet And Eating Jalebis. She Tried, OK?

Alaya Furniturewalla in a still from her video (courtesy alayaf)

Alaya Furniturewalla, who always asks her Instagram family to help her resolve dilemmas, solved the jalebi puzzle on her own. On Thursday, just as we are setting the mood for the weekend, Alaya Furniturewalla reminded us that any day is a good for munching on your favourite mithai. She shared an ROFL video on Instagram with the caption: "What can I say? It's hard dieting around vada pav and jalebis. Throwback to some fun behind-the-scenes moments on set." In the BTS video, Alaya can be seen running away from a tray full of jalebis and vada paos. "Mujhe yeh dikhao hi maat (Don't even show this to me)," she tells her crew members.

However, what happened a "few moments later" in the changing room is quite the story. Alaya was caught red handed devouring some of what was offered to her before. "Don't judge," she said. LOL. We aren't judging, we are going to buy jalebis, actually.

Alaya Furniturewalla became quite the star on Instagram for her series of quirky posts. In March, she trended a great deal for this video of her version of the Buss It challenge.

Alaya Furniturwalla is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, who live in Goa. Alaya often makes the Mumbai to Goa trip to visit her mother. Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut last year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya Furniturewalla won the Best Debut Actress Filmfare Award this year for her performance in the movie.