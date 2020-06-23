'Done For The Day': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is Working In The Fields Of His Hometown

Glimpses of Nawazuddin Siddiqui farming (courtesy Nawazuddin_S)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who travelled to his hometown Budhana last month, is keeping himself busy by doing what he's done for over 20 years of his life - farming. On his social media accounts recently, the 46-year-old actor shared just a glimpse of his day in the field. In the video titled "Done for the day," Nawazuddin can be seen cleaning his hands at the end of the day (hard to miss the gorgeous setting sun in the backdrop) and then picking up the spade before walking out of the frame. After a day of farming, Nawazuddin's clothes visibly appear to be soaked in sweat and mud-stained. Meanwhile, this was the general sentiment on Instagram - "Now, this is what we call 'down to earth'." Another user wrote: "You are an inspiration, sir," while one more fan added: "How are you so simple in life, after being such a big actor?"

Take a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post here:

Done for the day !!! pic.twitter.com/1oXDUS4E8m — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 22, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post reminded us of a similar one from 2016, when he shared a few photos from his the mustard field owned by his family. Nawazuddin, who ploughed the field on a tractor, was also spotted interacting with other farmers. In an interaction with NDTV, Nawazuddin had said: "My interaction with farmers here helps me understand their problems better. I myself used to farm therefore understand the roadblocks a farmer faces. With well-researched action, the aim is to improve conditions for farmers."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui began farming at a young age but his father Nawabuddin Siddiqui, who was also a farmer, insisted on proper education. Nawazuddin turned out to be the first graduate from his village Budhana in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Aspiring to be an actor, he joined the National School Of Drama and is now best known for his roles in films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, Badlapur and Raman Raghav 2.0 and Netflix series The Sacred Games.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently featured in headlines after his former wife Aaliya Siddiqui sent him legal notice for divorce. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in the year 2009 and are parents to a daughter named Shora and son Yaani Siddiqui.

The actor was last seen in the film Ghoomketu, which released on Zee 5.