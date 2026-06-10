BBC Cancels Doctor Who 2026 Christmas Special In Huge Shock To Fans

Doctor Who fans have been dealt a huge shock. BBC has officially cancelled the 2026 Christmas special. The festive episode was already announced and was expected to continue the story after the season finale saw Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper in a surprise twist that left viewers with many questions.

The special was set to be written by showrunner Russell T Davies and was expected to help connect the latest plot with the next chapter. Because of the cliffhanger ending, fans were looking forward to the Christmas episode for answers. However, the BBC has now confirmed that the project will not move forward.

In a statement, BBC wrote, “After careful consideration, the BBC, Russell T Davies and Bad Wolf have collectively decided not to go ahead with the previously announced Doctor Who Christmas episode. This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans, but in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that rather than bridge the gap with a one off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the TARDIS lands once more, it does so in all its glory.”

The company also said that they were planning the next stage of Doctor Who and want to help the series continue for many years. As part of that process, the broadcaster will open the show for bidding later this year. This means different companies will have the chance to present ideas and proposals for working on the future of the program. The move comes after the BBC's partnership with Disney Plus ended following two seasons.

Russell T Davies also confirmed the cancellation on Instagram. He explained that, although the Christmas special was announced, work on the episode never actually started.

He wrote, “There won't be a Christmas Special, we only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen, but now we do know, there's no need for it. You'll have to wait a bit longer for new Doctor Who, but you'll be waiting for MORE Doctor Who than a one off.

“So it's worth it. For the record: there was no script, I never wrote it and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor. You may disagree, fine, sit in that chair and wait to be proved right. You'll wait a long time. Now I'm as excited as anyone to see what comes next.”

While the Christmas special will no longer go ahead, the previously announced Doctor Who animated series is still being made and it's currently under production.