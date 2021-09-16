Do You Want To Fight Urvashi Rautela? You Should Know That She Learns A Martial Art

Urvashi Rautela shared this photo (courtesy urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela knows how to keep her fans entertained. When the actress is not showing off her acting skills in her Instagram Reels, she keeps us all glued to our screens with her killer dance moves. But she also has several other talents up her sleeve and it looks like the Japanese martial art form, Bojutsu, is the latest on the list. The actress shared a photo of herself practising the stick fighting martial art, leaving fans in awe. And, it looks like the training has prepared Urvashi Rautela for any challenges that come her way. This is reflected in her caption as well.

For the side note, she quoted lyrics from the song Do You Wanna Fight Me? by Frenzal Rhomb. Urvashi Rautela wrote, “Bojutsu. Do you want to fight me? Now's the time. Do you want to fight me? Stand in line. Do you want to fight me? Hand to hand. Do you want to fight me? Now's your chance. Let's do this.” Dressed in an orange sports bra and training tights, the actress looks lovely as ever.

Bojutsu is not the only art form Urvashi Rautela is practising to keep herself fit. Recently, the actress shared a video in which she gave fans a peek into her gym routine. The clip captioned, “Hip mobility with trunk twist,” received a positive response from her followers.

Known for being a fitness lover, actress Urvashi Rautela celebrated the milestone of reaching 40 million followers on Instagram by performing a set of challenging pushups. “Sprint action pushup,” was her caption.

We simply can't miss this awe-inspiring workout video shared by Urvashi Rautela. “50 Kgs Bosu ball balanced rowing eccentric isometric split squat. Looks easy but it's not that easy. I can't wait for all you guys to try out this workout and remix reels with me,” she wrote.

Urvashi Rautela is known for her work in films such as Singh Saab the Great, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.