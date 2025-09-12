<i>Do You Wanna Partner</i> Review: Tamannaah And Diana Penty's Series Aspires, But Fizzles Out

Sometimes, a show comes along with all the right ingredients: ambition, a fresh perspective and a relatable premise, only to end up as a half-baked concoction that promises fizz but barely manages bubbles.

Do You Wanna Partner is one such attempt: a series that wants to be quirky, empowering and witty, but ultimately stumbles under its own frothy enthusiasm.

It's like picking up a craft beer with great packaging and an exciting label, only to realise the brew inside lacks flavour and depth.

The series follows Shikha Roy Chowdhury (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita Makujina (Diana Penty), two best friends on a mission to challenge the status quo.

After losing her corporate job, Shikha decides to revive her late father's dream of launching a craft beer brand. Anahita, a marketing genius frustrated with being overlooked at work, quits her job to join Shikha on this entrepreneurial journey. Together, they attempt to carve a niche in the alcohol industry (a space dominated by men) by launching their own brand, Jugaaro.

What starts as a tale of ambition quickly spirals into chaos as the duo faces licensing issues, funding setbacks and market scepticism, all while battling systemic sexism.

In an absurd yet comedic twist, the women create a fictional male owner, David Jones, to navigate the industry's prejudices, hiring a forgetful actor, Dylan Thomas (Jaaved Jaaferi), to impersonate this fabricated persona.

The plot, while promising, is riddled with convenience and implausibility. Money magically appears without explanation, marketing strategies go viral overnight, and characters seem to drift into situations without much cause or consequence.

The premise of women breaking barriers is treated more as a plot device than a heartfelt narrative. The script meanders from one predictable obstacle to the next, relying heavily on cliches rather than developing organic conflict or real stakes.

The flashback to Shikha's father's lost venture adds little emotional weight, and Anahita's personal struggles remain unexplored, making their motivations feel thin at best.

That said, there are moments when the show's ensemble cast briefly rescues it from slipping into outright absurdity. Tamannaah Bhatia brings sincerity to Shikha's idealism, though her restrained performance reflects the script's limited scope. Diana Penty's portrayal of Anahita offers glimpses of wit and timing, particularly in the recurring gag where her shrill voice leads to mistaken identity - a humorous, if overplayed, commentary on workplace bias.

Jaaved Jaaferi is a delight in an otherwise caricatured role; his nuanced performance as the confused yet endearing actor playing David adds the only consistently engaging element to the series.

Nakuul Mehta as Bobby, the brewmaster, adds a touch of grounded charm, and Shweta Tiwari's portrayal of gangster Laila injects menace and charisma into a role that could have easily been forgotten. Even Neeraj Kabi, despite a one-dimensional portrayal of the villainous Vikram, lends gravitas when given screen time.

Visually, the show does have its merits. The cinematography captures the contrasting worlds of Delhi and Kolkata with a sense of authenticity, and the frames often sparkle with a playful aesthetic.

The background score and music are surprisingly good, with tracks like Udd Jaavan and Kahaani adding flavour to scenes and offering moments of levity. These production elements, however, feel like garnish rather than substance, beautiful but insufficient to cover the cracks.

Where the series falters most is in its writing. Rather than exploring the complexities of gender bias or entrepreneurship, it treats these themes as passing jokes. Important issues like being sidelined in the workplace, not being taken seriously, or facing institutional barriers are reduced to gags or hurried montages.

The character arcs barely evolve; the leads remain stuck in their initial states, and supporting characters are shallow at best.

Relationships, especially the romance between Shikha and Kabir (Rannvijay Singha), lack depth and development, making them feel more like filler than narrative drivers.

Despite its shortcomings, the show never feels heavy or preachy. The breezy tone, humour, and fast pacing prevent it from becoming a slog and make it a watchable experience if expectations are tempered.

However, this very frivolity undermines the potential to tackle deeper themes with sincerity. It's froth without flavour, entertainment without emotional resonance.

In the end, Do You Wanna Partner feels like a missed opportunity. It wants to champion female entrepreneurship and poke fun at corporate absurdities, but lacks the boldness or nuance to leave a lasting impression.

It's a series that's easy to digest in small portions, but forgettable once the credits roll. If you're in the mood for something light, quirky, and mildly amusing, it's a serviceable watch with a few standout performances.

But if you're seeking substance, strong storytelling, or compelling character journeys, this brew is unlikely to satisfy. All things considered, it is an ambitious fizz that fizzles out before it finds its flavour.