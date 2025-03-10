Ananya Panday's Wholesome Birthday Post For Sister Rysa From Seychelles

Ananya Panday is living her best life in Seychelles. The actress flew to the tropical paradise to celebrate her sister Rysa's birthday. The sibling duo is joined by their parents, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday.

Keeping fans in the loop, Ananya shared a series of snaps and videos on Instagram. While every frame screamed family fun, the highlight was the cake-cutting ceremony, where the birthday girl looked oh-so-happy.

One picture captured the family of four posing against a breathtaking backdrop of lush forests and the ocean. Other glimpses showcased Ananya soaking up the vacation vibes and some stunning shots of the picturesque location.

In her caption, Ananya Panday wished her sister by writing, “Happpy birthday Rychiieeee! No one else I'd rather lay on a runway with and stargaze at midnight and then wake up at 8 am on a holiday for a yoga class for.”

On Sunday, the Call Me Bae star shared another set of dreamy pictures from the East African island nation. The opening frame captured Ananya standing against the serene backdrop of the sea. She was radiating effortless vacation vibes in a white tank top and a multicoloured sarong. Her no-makeup look, barefoot stance, messy hair and big smile perfectly encapsulated her holiday spirit.

The next image featured a sweet sibling moment with Rysa, followed by snapshots of Ananya flaunting her chic Chanel earrings. One standout picture showed the actress casually perched on a bicycle.

The post also gave Ananya Panday's fans glimpses of a breathtaking sunset, a starry night sky, and a calming beach view. And of course, no vacation is complete without indulgence – Ananya wrapped up her carousel with a delicious spread of a croissant, a doughnut and a slice of chocolate cake.

“Just give me the blue and green,” read the text attached to the post.

Reacting to the post, Bhavana Pandey wrote, “My gorgeous girls.”

Earlier, Ananya Panday shared another stunning carousel from her Seychelles getaway. Her bikini avatar was truly turning heads for all the right reasons.

One of the highlights? The actress feeding greens to 100-year-old giant tortoises – a moment straight out of a nature lover's dream. But what really stole hearts was the adorable sibling selfie featuring Ananya and Rysa. “Sister goals,” did you just say?

The side note read, “She sells sea shells on the sea shore in Seychelles. Swipe to see me feed 100 year old tortoises!!”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix film CTRL. The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial also featured Vihaan Samat and Devika Vatsa in important roles. The actress will be next seen in Prime Video's Call Me Bae Season 2.