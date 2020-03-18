DJ Diplo, In Isolation From Sons, Shares Touching Video From The Other Side Of The Glass Wall

Diplo is currently in self quarantine (courtesy diplo )

American DJ Diplo wrote a heart-warming note about his "sacrifice" as he put himself in self quarantine, away from this two sons, who are in the house with their grandmother. Diplo, who has literally distanced himself from his kids, hasn't been diagnosed with coronavirus but is staying in isolation as he was in contact with a lot of people in the recent past. About missing being home with his sons, the DJ wrote: "My son's are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening. But they aren't anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable." He added: "I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks... And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus. This hurts because I miss them so much. They are what make me wake up every day and live and breathe, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe."

Along with his note, Diplo shared a video in which he can be seen on one side of what appears to be a glass wall, while his sons greet him from the other side.

Meanwhile, all Diplo could think about is playing with his kids but he realised that safety comes first: "I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them. But for now I'm just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me. Think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks."

About practising self isolation and taking safety precautions against COVID-19, Diplo said: "This isn't a drill. We already have enough news from Italy, Iran, Korea and China about the best ways to slow this. We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is cancelled, but kindness is not cancelled, love is not cancelled, empathy is not cancelled. Happiness is not cancelled. Stay strong for the ones who can't right now."

On a lighter note, Diplo shared a video harbouring on the fact that supermarkets across US have run out of toilet rolls and grocery items. "Can't tour so I gotta make it work," he captioned his post.

The coronvirus, detected in China's Wuhan for the first time, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The virus has infected over 197, 000 worldwide. Positive cases of coronavirus in India rose to 147 so far.