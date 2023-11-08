Diwali 2023: Subhash Ghai Posts Party Pic With OG Ram Lakhan Jackie Shroff And Anil Kapoor, The Roshans

Subhash Ghai shared this image. (Courtesy: SubhashGhai)

Festive fervour has gripped Bollywood and how. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a picture from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash held on Tuesday in Mumbai. The picture features Subhash Ghai, Rakesh Roshan, wife Pinkie Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor. They can be seen smiling for the camera. Subhash Ghai called Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff "Mere do anmol ratan (Two of my precious jewels)." For context, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff acted in Subhash Ghai's directorial Ram Lakhan. Mere Do Anmol Ratan is a song from the film. He wrote in the caption, "Mere do anmol ratan. Jackie Anil with my great friend Rakesh Roshan and bhabhi Pinkie Roshan at Diwali party by Mr and Mrs Ramesh Taurani. Was a great fun to stay with moments of nostalgia by every one and a super energy to restart." He added, "Big screen wholesome entertainment is back to rule at the box office- was a whisper over a glass of wine in a grand party of film celebrities. Thank you Tauranis." Take a look at the post here:

Subhash Ghai often treats his Instafam to pictures of his get-togethers with friends and colleagues. A couple of weeks back, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff attended a party on the occasion of the director's wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture from the night, Subhash Ghai wrote in the caption, "I was touched last night to see my favourite friends and actors of Mukta Arts at my home to wish us on our marriage anniversary and 45th anniversary of Mukta Arts and joined the fun."

Here's another picture in which Subhash Ghai can be seen posing with Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. He wrote in the caption, "It's amazing to talk and laugh heart to heart to your friends actors as good as in 1990s. We had great laugh together with my nayak and khalnayak great friends like Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff on the eve of our 45th anniversary of Mukta Arts at my home. As young as ever." Take a look:

Subhash Ghai is known for directing films like Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes.