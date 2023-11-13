Diwali 2023: Just Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Holding Hands - Aww. See Post

Image was shared by Katrina Kaif. (Courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a fulfilling diwali surrounded by their families and their latest Instagram posts stand as proof. On Sunday night, the couple posted a bunch of photos from their at-home Diwali festivities. From Vicky's parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, to Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte and her siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sebastien Laurent Michel, it was a full house. Our favourite frame is however the one where Katrina and Vicky can be seen posing for the camera while holding hands. Vicky can be seen in a white kurta while his wife Katrina flashes the widest smile in a floral saree. Katrina captioned her post, "Happy Diwali."

Check out her post below:

Vicky Also shared a similar post with a different caption that read, "We wish you and your family a very happy Diwali."

See his post below:

A few days back, Katrina Kaif shared pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. Katrina Kaif wrote in the caption, "Happy karvachauth." Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif wrote in the comments section, "perfect pic." Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful girl. Happy Karva Chauth you two."

Take a look at the post here:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to set couple goals. On Katrina's birthday, the couple jetted off to a beach destination. Sharing some mesmerizing pictures from their holiday, Vicky wrote in the caption, "In awe of your magic... everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

Take a look at the post here:

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. On the work front, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 released in theatres on Diwali while Vicky is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur.