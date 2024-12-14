Disney+ Revives Bryan Cranston's Iconic Sitcom <i>Malcolm In The Middle</i> For A Special Four-Episode Run For Its 25th Anniversary

If you call yourself a fan of American sitcoms, you have to know Malcolm in the Middle. As the iconic show approaches its 25th anniversary, it is making a grand comeback with a limited four-episode run on Disney+. Fans will be thrilled to see original stars Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Bryan Cranston (Hal) and Jane Kaczmarek (Lois) reprising their beloved roles. The announcement was confirmed in a fun Instagram video shared by the trio. So, are you ready to relive the chaos of the Malcolm family?

The return of Malcolm in the Middle is a nostalgic treat for fans of the series, which originally aired from 2000 to 2006. Spanning seven seasons and 151 episodes, the show gained a loyal following for its hilarious take on a dysfunctional working-class family.

Alongside Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, the original cast also featured Christopher Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan and Catherine Lloyd Burns. All 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle are currently streaming on Hulu or via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

Take a look at Malcolm in the Middle's Synopsis:

Malcolm in the Middle is a single-camera black comedy that follows the life of Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), a child prodigy with an IQ of 165, as he navigates the challenges of being a genius in a chaotic, dysfunctional working-class family. His parents, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal (Bryan Cranston), struggle with their parenting, while his brothers—Francis, Reese, Dewey, and later Jamie—add their own share of mayhem and misadventures to the mix.

The series combines sharp humour with unique storytelling, as Malcolm frequently breaks the fourth wall, providing commentary on his family's struggles and his own attempts to fit into a world.

Featuring quirky characters, unconventional editing styles, and a mix of absurdity and relatability, Malcolm in the Middle explores the ups and downs of family life, sibling rivalries, and Malcolm's journey through adolescence as a gifted teen trying to balance his intellect with his family's chaos.