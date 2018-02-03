Disha Patani Rebukes 'Ugly' Childhood Pic Comment In A Scathing Tweet

Actress Disha Patani schooled a news website for comparing her school picture to her recent photo with the caption: "Can you believe how ugly Disha Patani looked once." Disha shared a screenshot of the write-up and wrote: "You are absolutely right! Should've worn a beautiful gown and done up my hair and make-up nicely, before heading to my 7th standard class. #sorryforbeinganuglychild" Twitter users applauded Disha for rebuking the website for a "shallow story," as one user said. Another Twitter user added: "In fact you look more beautiful in 7th class (picture)."
Highlights
- Twitter users applauded Disha for rebuking the website
- 'Should've worn a gown and done make-up before heading to my class'
- Disha Patani will be soon seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2
Take a look at Disha Patani's post:
You are absolutely right @news24tvchannel ! shouldve worn a beautiful gown and done up my hair n make up nicely before heading to my 7th std class. #sorryforbeinganuglychild P.s. you couldnt get a better breaking news than that? pic.twitter.com/mJM228LdF1— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 2, 2018
Disha Patani is not new to cyber-trolling. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has been slut-shammed by social media users in the past. The actress has been told "not to reveal too much" more than once. "We are not going to be anybody's idea of an Indian girl," she had replied then.
Clearly, you do not mess with Disha Patani.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have also co-starred in the music video of Befikra.