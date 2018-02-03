Disha Patani Rebukes 'Ugly' Childhood Pic Comment In A Scathing Tweet

Disha patani said: "Should've worn a beautiful gown and done make-up nicely, before heading to my 7th standard class"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 03, 2018 10:17 IST
Disha Patani was last seen in Kung Fu yoga. (Image courtesy: Disha Patani)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twitter users applauded Disha for rebuking the website
  2. 'Should've worn a gown and done make-up before heading to my class'
  3. Disha Patani will be soon seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2
Actress Disha Patani schooled a news website for comparing her school picture to her recent photo with the caption: "Can you believe how ugly Disha Patani looked once." Disha shared a screenshot of the write-up and wrote: "You are absolutely right! Should've worn a beautiful gown and done up my hair and make-up nicely, before heading to my 7th standard class. #sorryforbeinganuglychild" Twitter users applauded Disha for rebuking the website for a "shallow story," as one user said. Another Twitter user added: "In fact you look more beautiful in 7th class (picture)."

Take a look at Disha Patani's post:



Disha Patani is not new to cyber-trolling. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has been slut-shammed by social media users in the past. The actress has been told "not to reveal too much" more than once. "We are not going to be anybody's idea of an Indian girl," she had replied then.

Clearly, you do not mess with Disha Patani.

Disha Patani, who was last seen in Indo-Sino film Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan, is currently making Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff, whom she is reportedly dating. Both actors have been spotted together several times but have never acknowledged that they are dating. Last year, on Koffee With Karan, Tiger Shroff said that he and Disha have a common friend circle and often catch up for coffee. Later, Disha Patani told mid-day: "We are good friends, obviously. (But) There is nothing special about going for parties or catching up for a meal with friends."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have also co-starred in the music video of Befikra.

