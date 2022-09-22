Disha Patani Begins Shoot For Suriya's Film. Shares Pics From Goa

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani is currently in Goa. The actor has gone there for a month-long shooting schedule for her upcoming film with superstar Suriya. Disha, on Wednesday, shared a picture on her Instagram story. The picture was of a beautiful view from her room. She captioned the picture, "#Suirya42, day 1." Disha also shared a video of the shooting spot on her Instagram story, in which, a camera can be seen beside a swimming pool. Just a day ago, the actor had posted a few more Instagram stories from Goa, revealing she was there for a month.

Suriya, who recently saw a massive success with his films Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, recently announced his forty-second project. The film will be directed by filmmaker Siruthai Siva.

Recently, by sharing a post on her Instagram, Disha Patani revealed details about her association with the film. Sharing a teaser video, the actor wrote, "#Suriya 42."

Just a few weeks ago, Suriya shared a picture with filmmaker Siruthai Siva and music composer Devi Sri Prasad, announcing the beginning of the shooting of the film. His caption read, "Shoot begins... Need all your blessings... #Suriya42."

Suriya's forty-second project will be co-written by his director Siruthai Siva. The film will be produced under his banner 2D Entertainment.

On the work front, Disha Patani was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, also starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.

Suriya's untitled film will mark Disha Patani's debut in the Tamil film industry.