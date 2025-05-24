"Dipika Kakar Will Undergo Surgery For Tennis-Ball Sized Tumour Next Week," Says Shoaib Ibrahim

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shoaib Ibrahim provided an update on his wife Dipika Kakar's health. Dipika has been diagnosed with a liver tumor requiring surgery. Her surgery was postponed due to a high fever but is rescheduled.

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a health update about his wife, actress Dipika Kakar. Dipika has been diagnosed with a tumour in her liver.

Initially, a surgery was scheduled, but it had to be postponed after she developed a high fever. The actress was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

In a recent update, Shoaib shared that Dipika's fever is now under control and she has returned home. He added that, if everything goes as planned, the surgery has been rescheduled for next week.

On Friday, Shoaib Ibrahim posted a note on his Instagram Stories. It read, “To update you all about Dipika's health. Her fever is under control and she is back home... Mostly her surgery is scheduled in the next week if all goes as planned. Please keep her in your prayers. (sic)”

The actor also shared some happy news — his sister Saba Ibrahim and her husband, Khalid, have welcomed a baby boy.

Requesting blessings for the newborn from his fans, Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, “As you all are aware Saba & Khalid are blessed with a baby boy... Please shower the newborn baby & Saba with all your blessings!”

Earlier this month, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that Dipika Kakar has a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver. The diagnosis came after her recent CT scan reports. Click here to read the full story.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in February 2018 in Bhopal. The couple welcomed their first child, son Ruhaan, in 2023.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib have appeared together in the daily soap, Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds also participated in the reality show, Nach Baliye 8.

On the work front, Dipika Kakar made her TV comeback after 5 years with Celebrity MasterChef India. However, she had to voluntarily exit the show due to health issues.