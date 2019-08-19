Dimple Kapadia, Daughters Twinkle And Rinke Are Stunners In Pic From 2004

A blast from the past (courtesy abujanisandeepkhosla)

Dimple Kapadia and her daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna is elegance personified in a throwback photo shared by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla as part of their celebratory posts for "33 years of AJSK" series. The photo is an example of the designer duo's fascination for Zardozi, which has cropped up in their posts every now and then. Dated 2004, the stellar trio and their ensembles have been described in these words: "Dimple Kapadia with her daughters Twinkle and Rinke as seen in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's India Fantastique. A true goddess in black and gold, Dimple is wearing a Khadi saree illuminated by the golden finesse of Zardozi work. Twinkle glimmers in an anarkali set on brocade with multiple Zardozi borders featuring gold and silver details, and Rinke stuns in a lavishly embroidered ghagra that beautifully complements her mother's and sister's ensembles."

Dimple Kapadia have featured in multiple milestone posts on Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Instagram to celebrate 33 years of their brand. The designer duo let us inside an exhibition held at London's Selfridges, for which they recreated a part of Dimple Kapadia's Mumbai home. Also spotted in the photo were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit along with the designers.

Dimple Kapadia also starred in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's post about how Swarovski Crystals became an integral part of their designer ensembles, starting 1993. "Dimple Kapadia glitters in their first skin blouse embroidered with a lavish sprinkling of the crystals - creating an image that will continue to shine in our memory," wrote the designer duo.

Dimple Kapadia was last seen in 2015 film Welcome Back. Twinkle Khanna is a best-selling author and her first production PadMan just won a National Award.

