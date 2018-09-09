Dilip Kumar Still In ICU, 'Improving,' Confirms Actor's Biographer

A file photo of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital and diagnosed with mild pneumonia, is currently in the ICU but his "condition is improving," reports news agency IANS. Udaya Tara Nayar, who is the compiler of the 95-year-old actor's autobiography, told IANS: "He is in ICU and his condition is improving. Antibiotics are being given intravenously." Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Wednesday after he had complained of "breathlessness" due to chest infection.

Manager of Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account, Faisal Farooqui, shared the news about the 95-year old actor being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. He tweeted: "Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers."

Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 5, 2018

In another tweet, Faisal Farooqui also mentioned that this is not the first time that the actor was admitted to the hospital. He tweeted: "Dilip Kumar Saab has been admitted to Lilavati after he complained of breathlessness. Due to advance age, Saab has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management."

.@TheDilipKumar has been admitted to Lilavati after he complained of breathlessness. Due to advance age, Saab has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management. 1/2 — Faisal Farooqui (@faisalMouthshut) September 5, 2018

Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with mild pneumonia In November 2017 as well. However the actor recovered and returned home, in time for his 95th birthday (December 11).

Dilip Kumar is best-known for his performances in films such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among others. He was last seen in the 1998 film in Qila.

(With inputs from IANS)