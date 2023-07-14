Bawaal Song Dil Se Dil Tak : Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's Chemistry Combusts

Video shared by Janhvi Kapoor. (Courtesy:Janhvi Kapoor)

For all Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor fans out there, we have a Bawaal update waiting for your attention. The makers have released a new song — Dil Se Dil Tak. The soulful track beautifully captures Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor)'s love story, from their first meeting to the shenanigans in Paris. Bonus: Varun and Janhvi's heartwarming on-screen chemistry. Dil Se Dil Tak is sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari. The lyrics were written by Kausar Munir. Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will release on July 21.

You can listen to the song Dil Se Dil Tak here:

Earlier this month, on July 7, the makers released the first song - Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte - from Bawaal. It has been composed, arranged and created by Mithoon, who teamed up with Arijit Singh for the vocals. The lyrics were written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 21. The trailer of Bawaal was released at an event in Dubai last week.

At the time of sharing the trailer, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Pyaar se Bawaal tak ka ek safar.”

Bawaal will premiere at Paris' iconic Salle Gustave-Eiffel Theatre. With this, it will become the first Indian film to be screened at the prestigious venue.

Apart from Bawaal, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the Indian spinoff of Citadel. He will share the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, for the first time.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has a bunch of projects. She will feature in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, and Devara co-starring Jr. NTR. The film will mark her Telugu debut.