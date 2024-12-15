Advertisement

Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh Dedicates His Chandigarh Gig To Youngest World Chess Champion D Gukesh

Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour will wrap up on December 29 in Guwahati

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh Dedicates His Chandigarh Gig To Youngest World Chess Champion D Gukesh
Diljit shared this image.
New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Dil-Luminati concert in Chandigarh on Saturday (December 14) to India's youngest World Chess Champion, D Gukesh. In a post shared on Instagram, Diljit gave fans a glimpse of his vibrant concert, where he promised the crowd that it would be "the best night of their life." In a video from the event, Diljit spoke about his signature line, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye," and expressed pride in having used it during his performance at Coachella in the US.

Diljit then dedicated the show to Gukesh, the 18-year-old chess prodigy who made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. Gukesh achieved this feat by defeating China's Ding Liren in a tense 14-game match. Diljit explained in Punjabi, "Tonight's show is for Gukesh. You know why? Because whatever you dream of in life, Gukesh has already dreamt of it and made it a reality. He became the world champion. Everyone faces problems, and I face them daily too."

Gukesh's remarkable victory came after he capitalised on a crucial mistake by Ding in the final game, winning 7.5 to 6.5 and becoming only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious World Chess Championship title.

Diljit also took a moment to talk about the success of the film Pushpa: The Rise and its legendary line "Jukhega Nahi," which was popularised by Allu Arjun. Diljit humorously mentioned that he hadn't yet seen the second installment, Pushpa: The Rule, and added with a grin, "Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega?"

Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour will wrap up on December 29 in Guwahati. On the work front, he will soon appear in Border 2, alongside stars like Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Diljit Dosanjh, Dil-Luminati Tour, D Gukesh
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com