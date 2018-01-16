Dil Juunglee's New Poster: How Do You Like Taapsee Pannu's New Look? Taapsee Pannu shared a new poster of her upcoming film Dil Juunglee

Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem and others in Dil Juunglee's new poster. (Image courtesy: Taapsee Pannu ) New Delhi: Highlights Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem will soon star in Dil Juunglee Taapsee released a new poster and teaser of the film today The film will hit the screens on February 16th, 2018 junglee this time.' Taapsee will soon star in Dil Juunglee, the poster of which was shared by her on Twitter today. In the poster, which looks quite cool, Taapsee can be seen posing with Saqib Saleem (the lead actor) while the other stars of the film (Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal and Sristi Srivastava) also make delightful faces and pose for a perfect picture. Earlier, Taapsee also tweeted a teaser of Dil Juunglee, and described the characters as 'mastikhor, badmaash, pagal, junglee' and she also revealed the release date of the film, which is February 16th, 2018. In no time, Taapsee's new poster went viral on social media. Users have filled up the comment section with compliments like 'cute,' 'awesome' while others highlighted Taapsee's new look and also said that they can't wait to watch her film. "Hey is this your new look? Look so cute," wrote one user.



See Dil Juunglee's new poster here:

Let's make this valentine Junglee ! Here's the first poster of #DilJuunglee.@poojafilms@vashubhagnani@honeybhagnani@jackkybhagnani@Sen_Aleya@Saqibsaleempic.twitter.com/WQWYVMjhtS — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 16, 2018



Here's the teaser of the film.

Here's a teaser of what's in store for y'all! #DilJuunglee on 16th February 2018@poojafilms@vashubhagnani@honeybhagnani@jackkybhagnani@Sen_Aleya@Saqibsaleemhttps://t.co/oCXpW6B9qw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 16, 2018



Dil Juunglee is produced by Jaccky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh while it is written and directed by Aleya Sen.



Saliq Saleem will also co-star Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3. He made his Bollywood debut in 2011's Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge while Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2, will soon star in Soorma, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.



Taapsee received great appreciation for her performances in films such as Pink (also starring Amitabh Bachchan) and Naam Shabana, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee.



