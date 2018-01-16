Dil Juunglee's New Poster: How Do You Like Taapsee Pannu's New Look?

Do you have any plans for this Valentine's Day? Well, if you don't, then Taapsee Pannu is all set to make your 'valentine a little junglee this time.' Taapsee will soon star in Dil Juunglee, the poster of which was shared by her on Twitter today. In the poster, which looks quite cool, Taapsee can be seen posing with Saqib Saleem (the lead actor) while the other stars of the film (Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal and Sristi Srivastava) also make delightful faces and pose for a perfect picture. Earlier, Taapsee also tweeted a teaser of Dil Juunglee, and described the characters as 'mastikhor, badmaash, pagal, junglee' and she also revealed the release date of the film, which is February 16th, 2018. In no time, Taapsee's new poster went viral on social media. Users have filled up the comment section with compliments like 'cute,' 'awesome' while others highlighted Taapsee's new look and also said that they can't wait to watch her film. "Hey is this your new look? Look so cute," wrote one user.
Highlights
- Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem will soon star in Dil Juunglee
- Taapsee released a new poster and teaser of the film today
- The film will hit the screens on February 16th, 2018
See Dil Juunglee's new poster here:
Let's make this valentine Junglee ! Here's the first poster of #DilJuunglee.@poojafilms@vashubhagnani@honeybhagnani@jackkybhagnani@Sen_Aleya@Saqibsaleempic.twitter.com/WQWYVMjhtS— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 16, 2018
Here's the teaser of the film.
khor, maash, gal, ee— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 16, 2018
!
Here's a teaser of what's in store for y'all! #DilJuunglee on 16th February 2018@poojafilms@vashubhagnani@honeybhagnani@jackkybhagnani@Sen_Aleya@Saqibsaleemhttps://t.co/oCXpW6B9qw
Dil Juunglee is produced by Jaccky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh while it is written and directed by Aleya Sen.
Commentswill soon star in Soorma, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.
Taapsee received great appreciation for her performances in films such as Pink (also starring Amitabh Bachchan) and Naam Shabana, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee.