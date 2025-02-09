Did You Know Tahira Kashyap's Parents Didn't Talk To Her After She Posted Her Hairless Picture? She Opens Up

Tahira Kashyap, who batted breast cancer in 2018, has always been quite vocal about her cancer journey, both on social media as well as in her interviews.

Recently in an interview, Tahira opened up about how her parents reacted when she posted a hairless picture of herself on social media.

In the same interview, she also spoke about her parents' reaction to her Instagram post. She jokingly revealed that anytime she posts something her father gets a heart attack.

"My parents got really upset with me when I put my bald picture of myself (after the cancer diagnosis). A bald look for a woman is synonymous for a disaster somehow, so they refused to talk to me and were forcing me to take it down. But I said, 'I am not doing that. I am celebrating right now, which you need to understand.' They actually thought I have lost it. They were like how can you celebrate physical illness?" she shared.

"I didn't know how to make my parents speak to me so I video called my mother and showed myself to her. I said, 'Look at me, this is how I look right now and I am loving it.' I was also wearing goggles and she sort of laughed and smiled. And then I told her this is how life is, and I am happy and you need to be happy for me. They were still clueless about 'feeling happy,'" she further added.

In her Insta post when she opened up about her cancer, she had joked, "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passe."

On her work front, Tahira made her directorial debut with Sharma Ji Ki Beti in 2024.

